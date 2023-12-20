Letters to the Editor: Trump’s legal defense could make Biden America’s first king

Former President Trump speaks to the media before entering a courtroom in New York on Oct. 3.

To the editor: Former President Trump and his allies thought mounting a presidential immunity defense was a clever way to delay his federal trial until a new administration could shut the prosecution down.

Not so much. By asking for the Supreme Court to weigh in soon, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has brilliantly turned this defense into Republicans’ worst nightmare.

Either the Supreme Court disagrees with the former president and Trump faces trial before the election, or the justices agree and make President Biden America’s first king.

Greg Seyranian, Redondo Beach

To the editor: If the Supreme Court agrees with Trump’s claim of absolute presidential immunity, it will present our current president with an array of solutions to our nation’s Trump problem.

The former president may want think twice about that argument.

Brian Roberts, Covina

To the editor: I’m truly scared of Trump being nominated for president in 2024. How can his supporters not see this as a looming dictatorship?

Whether Trump is running only because he wants to avoid prison or because he actually wants to become president again is one thing; it’s another thing to have millions of people and every Republican in the House and Senate behind him.

Are these elected officials just wishing for positions in his government? Don’t they take their oath of office seriously?

This country has really failed us if Trump becomes president again. We can’t let this happen, so please, people, get out and vote blue.

Shelley Keith, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: I predict that the Supreme Court is smart enough to reject Trump‘s appeal of immunity, and it will do so quickly.

Certainly these justices realize that if Trump is reelected, the Supreme Court will become irrelevant. He has already promised a dictatorship.

Robert Gardner, Oregon City, Ore.