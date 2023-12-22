Letters to the Editor: Trump would be far worse for Palestinians than Biden. Vote accordingly

To the editor: As an old Jew who backs a two-state solution, and as a former Middle East editor at National Public Radio, I wish to address the young people who are so outraged by the death and destruction in Gaza that they say they would vote for former President Trump. (“In an eye opener, most California Democrats don’t want U.S. siding with Israel,” column, Dec. 18)

Let’s review Trump’s policy toward the Palestinians: He appointed as ambassador to Israel an outspoken backer of Israel’s illegal settlements. His government declared that it no longer considered the settlements to be illegal. Breaking with longstanding U.S. policy, Trump moved our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a huge slap in the face to the Palestinians.

Senior Trump administration officials questioned Palestinians’ ability to govern themselves. Trump drew up a “peace plan” after negotiating only with Israel — the Palestinians were not included. Trump ended U.S. aid to Palestinians for things like hospitals, infrastructure and schools.

By all means, criticize President Biden, but Trump was — and would be again — a disaster for the Palestinians.

Paul Glickman, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: I read George Skelton’s column on Israel with deep disappointment. Hoping for a discussion on the merits of Israel’s invasion of Gaza, I found instead an example of why many people feel they cannot openly and rationally discuss it.

Skelton quotes a former legislator who posits that the lack of support for Israel from some Democrats and particularly young people stems from an ignorance of historical facts and the “loaded words” used to describe the situation in Gaza.

At the same time, Skelton uses arguably the most loaded word in the English language, Holocaust, effectively to rationalize the death of thousands of Palestinians.

Have we learned nothing? How many more people need to die before we realize that this is not a world where the victims are only of a particular race or religion?

As I have grown older, I had hoped that we had learned something about extending our compassion to people in a less exclusive manner. Reading Skelton’s piece, I grow more pessimistic.

Paul Templin, Encinitas

..

To the editor: I should be amazed that there is so much support for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, but I am not. As a second-generation Holocaust survivor, I am aware of antisemitism, which existed long before the state of Israel was established and will continue to rear its ugly head forever.

Hamas, the terror organization that never agreed to a two-state solution and controls Gaza, needs to be replaced. If Israel stops the war now and leaves Hamas in power, what would the future hold? Just as on Oct. 7, Hamas would break any cease-fire as soon as it could regroup and rearm.

This is not a war about a piece of land. This is an existential war that Israel is fighting for its survival.

Yes, urban warfare often results in substantial civilian deaths. But Israel has no choice. Eliminating Hamas terrorists now will lead to fewer civilian deaths in the long term and a better future not only for the Israelis, but also the Palestinians.

Linda Goldfinger, Irvine

..

To the editor: I’ve read letters saying that a cease-fire will only allow Hamas to regroup, thus leading to more Israelis dying and Israel once again bombing Gaza — that it’s better to destroy Hamas now to free Gaza once and for all.

This reminds me of what a U.S. Army major reportedly said about a village in Vietnam: “It became necessary to destroy the town to save it.”

That is exactly what Israel is doing in Gaza. The U.S. must use its financial influence to stop the war now.

Jon Goldstein, Scottsdale, Ariz.