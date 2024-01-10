Letters to the Editor: Kamala Harris may love L.A., but her trips home cause traffic chaos for locals

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff walk through their neighborhood in Los Angeles on Nov. 21.

To the editor: How nice that Vice President Kamala Harris has a no-travel policy on the Sundays she is in Los Angeles and enjoys family dinners at her Brentwood home. (“Inside Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff’s L.A.,” Jan. 7)

Never mind the Monday-morning gridlock that everyone else in the area experiences when her departing motorcade shuts down Sunset Boulevard between her street and the 405 Freeway.

Furthermore, when the vice president is in town, school traffic on a busy road in a heavily populated canyon north of Sunset is diverted, along with all the other drivers, onto small side streets, creating yet more gridlock.

Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, may love L.A., but I can’t say the feeling’s mutual with those of us regularly caught in this traffic nightmare.

Theresa Uhrig, Santa Monica

To the editor: Who thought it was a good idea to do an article celebrating the vice president’s privileged life in West L.A.? Or has her whole public relations team just given up on the idea of making Harris more likable?

And I voted for her three years ago. Wow.

Michael Harrington, Los Angeles

To the editor: Harris is a nice person, and I’m sure she means no harm, but I wonder if she and the second gentleman are aware of how much her high-security motorcades disrupt traffic all over the Westside.

Warren Cereghino, Pacific Palisades