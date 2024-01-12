Letters to the Editor: Hey, Westsiders, the V.P. causes traffic in your neighborhood. Get over it

To the editor: Please allow me to be petty in my reply to those petty people who felt the need to complain about the effect on traffic by Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade. These privileged citizens who reside close to Harris’ home in Brentwood have taken NIMBYism to a new and particularly distasteful level.

First of all, traffic on Sunset Boulevard west of the 405 Freeway is a disaster almost every day. Blame the vice president? Baloney.

Second, where would these folks have important and powerful people live? Wherever they go, there is disruption, as well there should be. It is what it is and how it must be.

Finally, I question The Times for actually printing these letters in the first place. This is ugliness that we do not need to see.

James Zimring, Tarzana

..

To the editor: I’d like to address the complainers who commented about Harris and her husband causing traffic locally.

Just like you, the vice president lives here.

In the days leading up to the recent Rose Bowl game, there was ongoing gridlock everywhere here due to thousands of fans attending the game, not to mention long lines of charter buses winding through the streets of Santa Monica and West L.A. Did you complain about that too?

Georgette Rieck, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: I have sympathy for the letter writers upset regarding the traffic jams caused by Harris’ motorcades in and out of the neighborhood where she and they live. But there are solutions:



A helipad at the vice president’s home.

Harris stays in Washington. The second gentleman can fly there from Los Angeles.

Harris stays home in Brentwood. She can work remotely.

Stealth transportation. The vice president arrives and departs in a U.S. Postal Service truck. No motorcades, no problem.

Francis Moss, Joshua Tree