Letters to the Editor: Yes, Hamas attacked first. But that doesn’t justify killing 25,000 Palestinians

Destruction from Israeli bombardment is seen in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Jan. 19, 2024.

To the editor: A few weeks ago, I visited Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan. I was surprised by a moving statue in memory of the child Sadako Sasaki, who died of leukemia about 10 years after she was exposed to radiation from the bomb. (“Hamas attacked Israel. Hamas broke a cease-fire. Are we already forgetting this?” letters, Jan. 23)

One thing that stood out at the memorial was this: These horrible wars are usually waged by a few “leaders,” but the people who suffer most are the men, women and children who are caught up in the chaos of war.

Yes, we all know that “Hamas attacked first,” but do we know how many people were involved in the actual kidnappings and murders? How many totally innocent Israelis and Palestinians are caught up in all the subsequent bombings and other retaliations? Will there be any winners?

The Hiroshima memorial did not place blame anywhere, but the facts were clearly stated. Each of us needs to focus on peace and how we can bring it about.

Linda Mele Johnson, Long Beach