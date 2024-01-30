Letters to the Editor: Cars have gotten too big and fast. Mandate speed governors now

Tire marks are seen at a crosswalk in Costa Mesa where the driver of a truck hit a 12-year-old cyclist in January 2020.

To the editor: It’s not surprising that traffic now kills more people than homicides in Los Angeles, nor that pedestrians make up most of the deaths. The design of the SUVs and trucks favored by drivers ensures far greater injuries to pedestrians, and that has been known for years.

Additionally, L.A. drivers routinely ignore traffic laws. In my area, traffic often moves at 45 mph in a 35-mph zone; drivers in performance cars will shoot through an intersection against a red light when there is a break in cross traffic; and stop signs are routinely ignored.

State Sen. Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) proposed legislation requiring speed governors in all news vehicles sold in California is a step in the right direction. But there is no reason to delay implementation until 2027 — in the European Union, such technology has been required in all new cars since 2022.

Jim Winterroth, Torrance

To the editor: Defensive driving is the practice of anticipating dangerous situations or the mistakes of others, so as to avoid a collision.

I believe a public service campaign telling people to become defensive pedestrians is needed. People walking on sidewalks need to know that though they may have the right of way, they must not assume they will actually get it. The consequences of being wrong can be deadly.

Safely crossing a street requires a pedestrian to be actively looking for motorists who are not paying attention or are driving erratically.

A thoughtful, creative public service campaign might help change the mind-set of pedestrians from right-of-way thinking to vigilant observation and readiness. Realizing the importance of being fully aware when crossing the street could help them avoid an unexpected, dangerous encounter.

S.E. Stacey, Altadena