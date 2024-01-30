Letters to the Editor: The L.A. Times publishes top-notch journalism. Let’s hope it can continue

To the editor: Many of the letters you published about The Times’ recent layoffs appeared to criticize the newspaper’s quality of reporting. I disagree with these opinions.

I have been a subscriber for more than 50 years. I find the length and depth of investigative reporting to be impressive, thorough and generally unbiased.

I read the editorials for information on various positions, and am grateful to owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for his persistent dedication to the newspaper at what I assume may be extensive financial cost.

I hope the paper will survive intact after the unfortunate loss of so many reporters and editors, who, I believe, have also been dedicated to the essential need for a healthy and free press in our democracy.

I give my appreciation to The Times. May those who’ve been let go find success on their career paths. Many thanks to them for their service.

Cathy Liss, Palm Springs

To the editor: I read with great interest the letters to the editor regarding layoffs at The Times. The most compelling ones were the ones that criticized the paper.

Having read The Times for 30 years, I am saddened by the blatant biases the paper now puts forward. I still subscribe to the e-newspaper because it provides a daily reminder of why I left Los Angeles.

James MacKenzie, Sarasota, Fla.

To the editor: I read with delight the opinions praising The Times and their journalists. I feel there is one thing that everybody missed.

To my surprise, during the pandemic, every morning my print edition arrived, except for one Sunday. I never expected the paper to pull that off during such a challenging time, but there was my paper in the driveway, every day.

Thanks to everyone at The Times for accomplishing something so newsworthy in itself.

Linda Cooper, Studio City

To the editor: Angelenos and all Southern Californians need to support The Times.

Try living in a city that has no daily newspaper. In Santa Barbara, our beloved News-Press was run into the ground by an owner who didn’t know the difference between news and opinion.

We have no daily newspaper and, therefore, no consistent watchdog on city or county agencies and government. We often do not know what is going on until it is far too late to alter actions and behaviors.

Linda Taylor, Santa Barbara