Letters to the Editor: Banned rodenticides are still for sale online. Can mountain lions survive?

To the editor: The Times’ editorial board says, “This is why we need to curb the use of rodenticides, which can end up killing lions when they eat prey that have ingested rat poison.” (“California’s pumas are worse off than we thought. They need immediate help or could die off,” editorial, Jan. 26)

The state Legislature and governor did curb the use of rodenticides when Assembly Bill 1322 was signed into law last year. Codified as Food and Agricultural Code Section 12978.7, this statute was amended to limit most uses of pesticide products containing diphacinone.

This means, all residential and industrial uses are now prohibited in California. But if you want to buy pesticides containing diphacinone now, well, just go online and order some.

Advertisement

Which makes you wonder, how is this new law being enforced?

Merete Rietveld, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Mountain lions in Southern California face only one real challenge — their territories are too small, and they are getting smaller by the year.

Pollyanna fixes such as freeway crossings and endangered listings won’t change the fact that the continued development in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties have made the situation irreversible.

According to the National Park Service, the absolute minimum rangeland required to support one adult lion is 25 square miles when prey is abundant. Ranges for a single lion can be as extensive as 500 square miles or more when prey animals are scarce.

These biological truths, coupled with the area’s housing shortage, spell the inevitable end for Hollywood lions.

Mike Post, Los Osos, Calif.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: All wildlife is under siege. All critters are faring badly under human watch.

Until the dismissive attitude of far more people evolves to truly appreciate our interdependence with wildlife, the natural world will continue to suffer.

And ultimately so shall we.

J.R. Groves, Pacific Palisades