Letters to the Editor: The generous Steve Garvey I knew wasn’t the one portrayed in the L.A. Times

U.S. Senate candidate and former Dodgers MVP Steve Garvey, seen in October in Santa Monica.

To the editor: The Times has sunk to a new low with its selective hit piece on Steve Garvey’s relationship with his children. Where is mention of the millions of dollars he raised for the Los Angeles chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in the late 1970s and early 1980s?

During that period, he organized a charity run and sporting event that drew thousands of people to the Warner Center. I met Kenyan Olympic champions there when I ran. Several MS patients ran the distance after Garvey’s personal encouragement.

After the Dodgers won the World Series in 1981, Garvey hosted a gala event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. He and his fellow Dodgers auctioned off their jerseys, hats, mitts, socks, shoes and other personal items for thousands of dollars each. They raised an awesome amount of money, which went to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

I should know, because I worked as a volunteer with Garvey during these events. Why didn’t The Times mention these facts?

J. Timothy Fives, Westchester

To the editor: As a long-time Dodgers fan, I knew Garvey to have been one of the team’s all-time greatest hitters. But until reading this article, I didn’t know anything about his personal background that might make him a viable candidate for the Senate.

What a coincidence! Garvey evidently shares many qualities that Republicans seem to abide:



No prior government experience.

A history of cheating on wives and girlfriends, and fathering several kids by multiple romantic partners.

Relatives who righteously demean him.

Uttering dodgy replies to queries about his dubious qualifications for public office.

If Donald Trump’s manifold legal issues derail his election bid, the GOP could call on Garvey to pinch-hit for the former president.

Sarah S. Williams, Santa Barbara

To the editor: Voters do not disregard Garvey’s traits as a father.

Abandoning children can and does cause life-long emotional damage, mental illness, addiction and suicide. We need to stop accepting this as a social norm and hold these offenders responsible.

I was abandoned by my father, and my daughters were abandoned by their father. Good men exist — I married one who has healed us all.

Debbie Ficarra, La Crescenta

To the editor: The fact that this is not the first but rather the second front-page expose by The Times detailing Garvey’s duplicitousness underscores how completely unfit Garvey is to hold public office.

I remember well the previous expose, published in 2006, which didn’t focus on Garvey’s personal life but instead detailed a lengthy pattern of unethical and legally questionable business and personal practices by Garvey.

According to that article, Garvey had been the target of lawsuits filed not just by business associates but also by many contractors and vendors hired to do work in Garvey’s home and not paid for the services rendered.

Garvey’s parallels to another celebrity politician are striking. A shady businessman. A very messy and disturbing personal life. Using his celebrity status as justification for pursuing a very high-level political position. A public image that is completely at odds with the actual facts of his life.

Matthew Singerman, Newbury Park