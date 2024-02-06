Letters to the Editor: The Republican House is tanking a border bill — just like it did in 2014

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has declared the Senate’s border agreement “dead on arrival” in the House.

To the editor: It’s GOP Groundhog Day, with the situation as it was in 2014. Then, the border was “in crisis.” (“The border crisis is real. That’s why Trump is blocking solutions,” Opinion, Jan. 31)

Then-President Obama had done everything within his authority, absent congressional legislation, to deal with it. Republicans railed against him for not doing enough. They declared their top priority was to secure the border. Obama told Congress to send him a bill.

The Senate passed a bipartisan bill to improve border security and address other immigration issues. Obama indicated he would sign it. All indications were that there were enough votes in the House to pass the bill.

But then-Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) refused to put the bill up for a vote. His excuse was that Obama could not be trusted to enforce the legislation properly if it passed.

In reality, Boehner saw the risk of success as a threat to GOP victory in November. The “tea party” was threatening his speakership.

GOP stands for “Grand Old Party.” Let’s have a contest to truthfully describe this acronym.

Carla St. Romain, Pasadena

..

To the editor: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared the sovereignty of his state over the central government of the United States.

The executive and judicial branches of the United States government have spoken with one voice about the laws that hold us together as a nation. But Abbott, in defying the Supreme Court and the Biden administration on border security, is flirting with secession and nullification of the Constitution.

He accepted the ruling of the same court when it overturned Roe vs. Wade in a decision to his liking. It has become evident that the Republican Party wants to respect only the laws it agrees with. How does that work?

They lose an election and refuse to accept the results. They don’t like it when the court reads the law and does its job, so they are using the threat of force to effectively overrule the court.

Sounds and smells like insurrection.

Rene Childress, View Park-Windsor Hills