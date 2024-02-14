Letters to the Editor: Adam Schiff wants to face Steve Garvey, but California deserves Schiff vs. Katie Porter

From left, Reps. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) participate in a Senate candidates debate in Los Angeles on Oct. 8.

To the editor: I am fully aware that politics is a “dirty business.” However, the campaign by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) for senator is so dishonest that it requires comment. (“Is Adam Schiff playing dirty in California’s U.S. Senate race? No, he’s not,” column, Feb. 7)

His worst fear is that he will be opposed in November by Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine). So, he runs countless ads comparing himself to Republican candidate Steve Garvey — giving Garvey free advertising and, more importantly, attempting to raise his poll numbers.

If Garvey captures second place on March 5 and moves on to the general election in November, Schiff is a shoe-in for election.

Why not have an honest campaign of Schiff against Porter? Then voters can decide which candidate will better serve our state.

John Tickner, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: Is anyone else already bored with Schiff’s ads on television?

My issue with Garvey is not that he’s too conservative for California. We could use some ideological diversity. My issue with him is that he voted for Donald Trump — twice.

One might forgive that first vote. Who knew what they might actually be getting from the politically inexperienced celebrity?

But a second vote, after almost four years of what we could all see with our own eyes, seems to show a lack of common sense. Garvey’s almost non-participation in the recent debate showed a lack of just about anything else that could serve our state.

Reggie Kenner, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: At least The Times didn’t totally ignore Schiff being censured in the House in its look back at his career.

Near the end of the piece, you quoted the House resolution that Schiff “misled the American people and brought disrepute upon the House of Representatives.”

Schiff’s advertisements quote your Jan. 14 editorial board endorsement that he “has the respect of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.” Not a single Republican voted last June against censuring him, which means that he is the least likely legislative partner for anyone “across the aisle.”

With only 27 such censures in the history of the United States, Schiff’s extreme partisanship and rejection by his House colleagues make me hope for a candidate who can “work across the aisle.”

Raymond Roth, Oceanside