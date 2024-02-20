Letters to the Editor: Alexei Navalny’s courage in Russia and the Republicans’ cowardice on Ukraine

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes a heart gesture while standing in a cage during a hearing in Moscow in 2021.

To the editor: Up until last Friday, I held a fantasy that Russian President Vladimir Putin would suddenly lose power. An election in Russia would take place, and imprisoned dissident Alexei Navalny would be elected by an honest popular vote. Freed from his Arctic gulag, he would declare an immediate end to the Ukrainian war and apologize to the world for his predecessor’s petulant, narcissistic deeds. (“Putin rival Alexei Navalny dies in prison, Russian authorities say,” Feb. 16)

With Navalny in power, the European Union, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the rest of the civilized world would embrace Russia with open arms. We could all cut our collective defense spending in half and focus our attention on the real threat facing us — environmental collapse.

Sadly, that fantasy was popped with Navalny’s murder in prison.

Now, I have a new fantasy: that Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, decides to run for the Russian presidency and gets elected in a landslide victory. Once he is out of power, Putin gets sentenced to life in prison and is sent off to the same Arctic gulag where Navalny died.

Robert Johnson, Santa Barbara

To the editor: Millions of freedom-loving people in Russia and elsewhere in the world had the unlikely but passionate hope that Navalny would emerge from his unjust imprisonment and be elected as a democratic leader to replace the autocratic, authoritarian czar, Vladimir Putin.

Until Navalny’s death, such a succession, although remote, was a possibility. After all, Nelson Mandela became president of South Africa after spending 27 years in prison.

May the memory and courage of Navalny keep the flame of democracy burning in Russia.

Dan Caldwell, Malibu

The writer is professor emeritus of political science at Pepperdine University, where he taught Russian and Soviet politics for three decades.

To the editor: I am appalled at the Republican mad dash out of the House in order to avoid a vote for funding Ukraine, which could threaten the peace in Europe.

Navalny, a true Russian patriot, was just murdered by the thug in the Kremlin, and far-right commentator Tucker Carlson is waxing lyrical about the wonders of a Moscow grocery store. The cult leader of the Republican Party was just fined $355 million for committing fraud in New York.

It is said that those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it. In the 1930s and early 1940s, isolationism and even some support for Adolf Hitler in America held up U.S. support for the Allies, until we too were attacked.

Wake up, people. Biden may be old, but he is a decent experienced American patriot, unlike the alternative.

Catherine Babington-Plake, Long Beach

To the editor: It is indeed a sad time for humanity around the world because of the death of Navalny. He spoke truth to power against authoritarianism, including state lies, corruption and militarism.

The United States rightfully laments Navalny’s passing but it should also look in the mirror as it relates to the persecution of Julian Assange.

Salvador Jimenez, Los Angeles

To the editor: What Putin fails to understand is that a foe who is confined to prison remains there. However, a foe who is murdered in prison becomes a martyr whose life and ideas proliferate beyond those walls.

Gail McClain, Laguna Beach