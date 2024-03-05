Letters to the Editor: City councilmember says The Times got Latino power in L.A. wrong

To the editor: I am the third elected Latina on the City Council in Los Angeles’ history, and I can tell you that achieving this office involved overcoming machismo and other social forces — it was not some anointed moment. Tragically, Gustavo Arellano’s “Power y Glory” columns on Latino power in Los Angeles are filled with tired narratives that do nothing to encourage Latino voting.

Arellano, who is not from Los Angeles, leads readers to believe that the careers of Latino elected officials occur because of alleged political godfathers. Well, I earned my City Council seat in the community where I was raised. Like many of those before me, I am a product of hard work and earned trust that garnered support from the people I sought to represent.

Arellano constructs a narrative that suggests Latino communities such as the one I proudly represent or that Ed Roybal served should wait their turn. He fails to celebrate the contributions made by many leaders and instead emphasizes petty power grabs that reinforce a narrative not equally applied to other demographics.

I call on The Times to focus on the civic engagement and voices of Latinos as we are in an important election. Members of younger generations need to remain engaged so they can emerge as leaders in the future.

As a first-generation American of Mexican descent, I look forward to the day when our community will be represented accurately and fairly, and with the respect we have earned.

Monica Rodriguez, Los Angeles

The writer is a member of the L.A. City Council.