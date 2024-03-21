Letters to the Editor: Recalling ‘very fine people,’ who exactly hates Judaism, Mr. Trump?

People wave flags in support of former President Trump outside a federal courthouse in Miami last June.

To the editor: People have asked if there is no bottom to former President Trump’s depravity and mendacity. His recent comment that “any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion” shows we haven’t reached it yet.

This is the person who said there were “very fine people, on both sides,” in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. Recall that in Charlottesville, people on one side were chanting, “Jews will not replace us.”

He also said he would pardon the “patriots” who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One such patriot wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweater.

Who hates Judaism again?

Robert Trebor, Los Angeles

To the editor: It is not easy being a Jew.

In 1492, Jews living in Spain were victims of the Spanish Inquisition. We were told either convert to Catholicism or die. This law, although not enforced in modern Spain, was on the books until 1968.

Today in America, we are told by Trump that because we are Jewish, we must vote for him or we’re disloyal to fellow Jews in Israel.

This is a thinly veiled attempt to intimidate us. Further, it encourages anti-Jewish acts when we do not obey him.

If Trump wins the presidency, history may record March 2024 as the beginning of a Trump Inquisition for all who disagree.

Sidney Weissman, Highland Park, Ill.

To the editor: Please tell the former president that Jews who vote for Democrats don’t hate their religion and don’t hate Israel.

Some of us, however, are not too fond of him.

Andrew E. Rubin, Los Angeles