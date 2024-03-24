Letters to the Editor: Rebecca Grossman doesn’t want to be in jail. She should have driven safely then

A sign shows Mark Iskander, 11, left, and his brother Jacob Iskander, 8, outside the Van Nuys courthouse in 2022.

To the editor: I read that Rebecca Grossman, convicted of second-degree murder, is alleged by prosecutors to have misbehaved in jail prior to sentencing. She believes the jurors were “bad” and not on her side.

Had she followed established laws on observing speed limits, she would not have killed those two children in Westlake Village and had to face a jury. She must not realize that our jury system has been in place since 1630. It must be hard for her to understand that it was her actions that brought her before a jury of her peers.

As a result of her actions, two young, innocent brothers, Mark and Jacob Iskander, lost their lives.

Even people with abundant resources must obey laws to protect our society as a whole. Go figure.

Clearly, the jury got this right. Our highways and streets are safer with Grossman in jail.

Frances Lee, Tustin

To the editor: Grossman was found guilty by a jury of her peers, who she now thinks should have been on her side. How unfortunate that she’s now involving her daughter, which puts her at risk.

You would think that prior to her sentencing of up to 34 years to life in prison, she would show some reflection.

I may not know the Iskanders personally, but this community still feels the horror of those children’s deaths and the sadness that will continue with the parents.

Melinda Larsen, Westlake Village