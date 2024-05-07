Letters to the Editor: Instead of scaremongering over Trump, focus on Biden’s accomplishments

To the editor: The Times should rename itself “Trump Central.”

In Monday’s newspaper, there were multiple articles that read as if they were psychologically attempting to convince readers that former President Trump is going to win the election, with shiny photos of his angry face and “poll numbers.”

President Biden, on the other hand, is often framed as a loser with scarcely any mention of his accomplishments. This is preposterous.

We all know what Trump is — above all, a dangerous accused criminal surrounded by spineless bootlickers.

I intend to vote for a man who does the horrendously difficult job of president of the United States with dignity, knowledge and experience. I choose not to return to a time of ignorance, maltreatment of women and forced religion.

Dee Johnston, Santa Paula