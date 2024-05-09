Letters to the Editor: It’s not just a hush money trial. It’s also about election interference

To the editor: For the umpteenth, criminal defendant Donald Trump’s trial in New York is not a hush money trial. It’s an election interference trial. (“Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump in occasionally graphic testimony,” May 7)

Rich men pay off their mistresses all the time to keep them quiet. They don’t do it to help themselves get elected to public office.

Will Powers, San Luis Obispo

To the editor: It is a sad day in America when an adult film actor and director makes more sense and has more credibility than a former president.

Jennifer Rabuchin, Burbank

To the editor: Unfortunately, nothing that New York Judge Juan Merchan has at his disposal to punish Trump for his immature and defiant conduct is going to remedy the situation. In fact, it will play right into Trump’s hand.

The fines have no impact on him whatsoever, and he may even want to go to jail for being held in contempt of court.

If he does, he will reinvent himself as a martyr or a political prisoner, and the minions that buy anything this snake oil salesman sells them will eat it up.

Bob Fanelli, Whittier