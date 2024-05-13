Letters to the Editor: Liberals don’t need to get a gun because everyone else has one

Instructor Tom Nguyen, middle, founder of L.A. Progressive Shooters, instructs a student during a firearms course in Norwalk on Oct. 29, 2023.

To the editor: The Times has just ensured that no space is without a firearm.

The front-page coverage of the left-leaning gun instructor who provides his services to otherwise liberal folks — because “I don’t wanna be the only one not to have one” — is a miserable excuse to increase the number of gun violence deaths owing to unsafe gun storage.

The prevalence of guns contributes to accidental gun deaths, suicide and homicide from domestic conflict. Those of us working to stem the onslaught of such needless death know that suicide rates decline when the lethal means is not at arm’s length when a person is having a rough day.

Owing to your coverage, we can expect an increase in gun violence in all areas of our community.

Amy Luster Mueller, Santa Monica

To the editor: After reading about the gun class for people who hate guns, I couldn’t help but think what’s needed even more is a gun-control class for those who love guns.

Jerry Rubin, Santa Monica

To the editor: The United States leads the world in per-capita civilian firearm ownership, with more guns than people in this country. Our gun-related death rate is higher than all other peer nations.

Your article feeds the gun lobby’s circular, paranoid talking point that a gun is needed to keep one safe from ... people with guns.

Provide facts rather than emotion. More than 300 people are shot every day in America, and about one-third of them die. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S.

A gun in the home increases the likelihood of homicide, suicide or an unintentional shooting. A woman is five times more likely to be killed if her abusive partner has a gun. Disagreements escalate more quickly to injury and death when a firearm is present.

The list goes on. More guns equals more gun deaths.

Loren Lieb, Northridge

The writer is board chair of Women Against Gun Violence.