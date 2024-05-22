Letters to the Editor: California’s population decline was too brief. The Golden State needs fewer residents

A U-Haul moving truck outside a Sausalito home in 2020. After years of decline, California’s population started growing in 2023.

To the editor: At almost 40 million people, California is the most populous state in the U.S. To achieve this dubious distinction, we have dammed up nearly every river in the state to supply water and power for growth and industry. (“California exodus left a gaping population hole. Can the Golden State finally bounce back?” May 14)

We have over-drafted nearly every aquifer in the state.

We have the worst air quality in the nation, along with some of the worst traffic.

We have plowed up nearly every square inch of the once glorious Central Valley and slathered it with pesticides, herbicides and rodenticides.

We have cut down native oaks and conifer forests.

We have all but destroyed native fish populations, and we have killed off California’s grizzly bears, our state symbol.

Our cities are becoming unlivable and our neighborhoods are becoming un-neighborly.

And yet, there are some who bemoan the fact that we have lately lost some population and think we need more growth.

It seems obvious to me that we have exceeded California’s carrying capacity. We are destroying the ecosystems on which our lives depend. This is not sustainable.

Pat Veesart, Santa Margarita

To the editor: This article assumes that flat or negative population growth is a bad thing.

Consider that most of California’s problems — air pollution, traffic congestion, water shortages and housing shortages — were caused by the rapid population growth in previous decades. Now it is time for the state to catch up and build infrastructure to support the people who are already here.

Steve Mills, Glendale