Letters to the Editor: ‘Disgrace’? That describes Donald Trump, not the guilty verdict in New York

Former President Trump returns to the courthouse in New York moments before he was convicted Thursday.

To the editor: No, former President Trump, Juan Merchan is not corrupt; the New York judge is meticulous and honest. But you wouldn’t know how to recognize honesty. (“Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes,” May 30)

No, former President Trump, the trial wasn’t rigged. It followed procedures for giving attention to actual facts and the real requirements of the law. But you wouldn’t know true facts since you spread lies.

No, former President Trump, this wasn’t political retribution, although that is what you keep promising if you ever set foot in the White House again. It was bringing you to legal accountability because even presidents are not above the law.

“Disgrace,” Donald, is a word you like to use when you don’t get your way. The word suits you perfectly.

Bruce Joffe, Piedmont, Calif.

To the editor: Was the 2016 election unfairly influenced by a little accounting sleight of hand and conspiracy with the tabloid press to hide an alleged sexual encounter with an adult film actress? Was the election stolen from the American people?

If Trump had lost in 2016, women would still have the constitutional right to abortion; voting and LGBTQ+ rights would not be under the threat they are in many states; public health would not have been politicized the way it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in preventable deaths; and the list goes on.

How much more harm could another Trump presidency do with the support of an extreme, right-wing Supreme Court? It’s just too frightening to think about.

D.H. Sloan, Los Angeles

To the editor: Trump has used the system all his life to avoid facing the truth. Today, our justice system changed that, and Trump must face the music.

Have you known somebody who committed a crime and had to go to jail or otherwise be punished because of what he had done?

Trump is guilty. He deserves to be treated as other felons have been treated.

Brad Taylor, Van Nuys

To the editor: Now that Trump has been convicted on 34 felony counts by a jury of his peers, should he be permitted to run for president again and potentially be elected?

While the U.S. Constitution has no language forbidding him from the above, is it not something the individual states should decide as they run their own elections?

I would submit that this is the time for states to step forward and refuse to allow his participation in our democracy.

Jay Slater, Los Angeles