Letters to the Editor: Justice Alito was in the Army. His upside-down flag excuse isn’t believable

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian refers to the flying of an upside-down flag outside Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s home shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although the inverted flag became a symbol of the “stop the steal” movement, it has a long history in U.S. military operations: It is a symbol of extreme danger.

Although Alito only spent three months on active duty as an Army officer, he undoubtedly would have been introduced to this use of the flag. It is simply not believable that he did not notice this sign of extreme distress flying in his front yard for several days.

The U.S. Flag Code states, “The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.” As an Army officer, Alito knew this; as a member of the highly partisan Supreme Court, he apparently forgot this, blamed his wife or chose to side with the insurrectionists, any of which is unacceptable.

Advertisement

Dan Caldwell, Malibu

The writer is a Navy veteran and a professor emeritus of political science at Pepperdine University.

..

To the editor: Why can Supreme Court justices act with such impunity? Answer: lifetime appointments.

The justices live in a bubble that we citizens can’t even imagine. Lifetime appointment for any judicial position is outdated and harmful to liberals and conservatives alike. Term limits would go a long way toward solving this problem, but good luck with that.

In the meantime we have to tolerate supposedly intelligent justices acting like children.

John Beckman, Chino Hills

..

To the editor: It turns out that the dreaded “Appeal to Heaven” flag, first flown by forces fighting under George Washington during the Revolutionary War, has flown over San Francisco City Hall for decades. You can’t make this up.

Advertisement

We all claim the American flag, so why are we fighting over the Appeal to Heaven flag just because it flew outside Alito’s vacation home?

There is only one reason: Democrats will politicize anything.

Nathan Post, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: If you don’t believe that our country is falling apart, just look at the Supreme Court, where the justices are supposed to put aside their personal opinions and focus on the Constitution and how it applies to the law.

The lack of truthfulness, integrity and decency that is apparent in the behavior of this court is sickening, and it’s time we stopped burying our heads in the sand and ignoring the problem.

It’s apparent that Justices Alito and Clarence Thomas have no right to be on the Supreme Court, and yet we’re stuck with them for life. They have shown that they have no idea what truthfulness, integrity and decency mean, and they are ignoring their constitutional duty.

If they won’t adhere to the ethical standards that apply to other judges, then how can we expect our politicians and society to respect the rule of law?

Advertisement

Sheryl Kinne, Van Nuys