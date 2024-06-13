Letters to the Editor: Biden is wiser because he’s old. Did that ever occur to anyone?

President Biden finishes remarks on former President Trump’s New York conviction at the White House on May 31.

To the editor: I am saddened to see so many negative articles being written about age and the assumption that as we age, we lose value. Whatever happened to age being associated with wisdom? (“Biden is old. Trump is too. But only one of them would trash the Constitution,” column, June 10)

As an active woman in my mid-80s, I value what I have learned over many decades. I was fortunate to learn from very wise, older family members, teachers, writers, friends and others — all of whom were, and are, wise because they know how to process true facts and work toward solving challenges.

My challenge to reporters covering the election is to be more responsible in the way they portray the characteristics of aging in both former President Trump and President Biden. It’s wisdom that should be the focus, and there is no comparison between that of Biden and Trump.

Advertisement

In the 1970s, Vivian Clayton, a geriatric neuropsychologist, developed a definition of wisdom. After conducting her research, she determined there are three key components to wisdom: cognition, reflection and compassion.

I challenge reporters, as well as elected leaders and the public, to assess the importance of electing leaders who possess that wisdom, no matter their age.

Susan Cambigue Tracey, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: I disagree vehemently with columnist Doyle McManus’ analysis of Time magazine’s recent interview of the president.

McManus claims: “On matters of substance, he was entirely cogent, often at a detailed level.” I found the president’s remarks extremely hard to follow. Just one example:

“You tell me if I want to, if an American corporation wants to invest in China, it has to give 50% ownership, 51% ownership to a Chinese operator. And that goes on from there. And I said, so you’re gonna do that to us? (unintelligible)”

I felt my stomach drop as I read through the whole thing. We’re staking the fate of American democracy on this?

Advertisement

Steven James Peterson, Irvine

..

To the editor: As a nonagenarian, I grew up during World War II. My, how the country has changed since then.

Today, the best the country has to offer are two old men: one 81, the other just shy of 78. One is a perpetual liar, a contemptible man. The other has provided weaponry that has helped kill more than 37,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and destroyed their territory.

We have a Supreme Court that has lost its way and is devoid of any effective ethical standards. We have a House speaker who has invited the leader of a government that’s massacring Palestinians to speak to Congress. This speaker claims that all one has to do is believe in the Bible, but evidently he forgets that the Ten Commandments say thou shalt not kill.

Finally, we have become the most materialistic country in the world, where the richest 1% own more wealth than the bottom 50%. I thank God I am 93, but I feel for my children and grandchildren. They deserve better.

Bob Murtha, Santa Maria

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Voters need to remember that we are not just electing a president, we’re electing the president‘s party and platform.

Electing Biden means that you care about the environment, women’s rights, healthcare, fair immigration standards, fair judicial appointments and student loan assistance. Our international status will again crash to the bottom if Biden is not our president.

This is no time to be a one-issue voter. There’s a lot more at stake than Israel and the Palestinians, even though the war in Gaza is a travesty.

But if you leave our international status in the hands of Trump, we will surely crash and burn again.

Linda Bradshaw Carpenter, Los Angeles