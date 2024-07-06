Letters to the Editor: What makes ‘The Bear’ great? Readers have thoughts

To the editor: I don’t know when an episode has made me have such an emotional reaction as this show of “The Bear,” and then you wrote about it. It floored me that as talented an actor as Liza Colón-Zayas had been primarily a supporting figure in the past, yet she and Ayo Edebiri as director hit a grand slam with this show. The character development, the expressions, the focus of the camera and the pain we were witnessing were so powerfully well done that I was completely engrossed by the story presented.

Thank you for the spotlight on this powerful episode, and well done, Ms. Colón-Zayas and Ms. Edebiri!

Pam Lacey, Santa Ana

To the editor: Brilliant review and psychoanalysis by Mary McNamara regarding season three of “The Bear.” Makes me want to call my old shrink and invite him to my house for beef sandwiches and some deep analysis of McMamara’s terrific review.

Hal Greenfader, San Pedro

To the editor: McNamara’s is one of the finest reviews of a TV show I’ve ever seen in my 70 years. A tour de force. Ripping open and exposing the souls of the characters and the reviewer. Brilliant.

Wayne Pearl, Westlake Village