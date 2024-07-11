Letters to the Editor: We’re fiddling while the world burns. Extreme heat demands fast solutions

A pedestrian clutches his drink as he crosses a street in downtown Palm Springs, where the temperature reached 120 degrees on Monday.

To the editor: I teach creative problem-solving, and it’s time for Gov. Gavin Newsom to take a lesson in out-of-the box thinking regarding the fires burning in California now and in the future (consider climate change).

Newsom should try some out-of-the-state thinking. On his way back from politicking himself in Washington, D.C., he should stop in Montana to see how that state has addressed its fire challenges with quick response smoke jumpers and Helitack crews.

California is watched over constantly by eyes in the sky (satellites), and if our state uses AI expertise to pinpoint new fires, then rapid mobilization crews can stomp out the fires before they grow into major conflagrations costing billions in losses. These losses in turn result in skyrocketing insurance rates.

It is time for the governor to show some leadership and foresight, instead of nearsightedness. When you are focused on alligators, it’s easy to forget that the goal was to drain the swamp (a saying some associate with President Ronald Reagan).

Curtis Panasuk, Los Angeles

To the editor: More air conditioning is not the solution to global warming. Our leaders need to consider the laws of thermodynamics before passing more laws intended to combat climate change. Air conditioners run on electricity. Our electric power is still largely derived from fossil fuels. Therefore, running more air conditioners uses more electricity that produces more carbon dioxide, which further heats the planet. Additionally, the heat produced locally outdoors by air conditioners worsens the heat island effect in cities. Legislators cannot rewrite the laws of physics.

Jack Debes, Santa Monica

To the editor: The power of collective action is the antidote to policy held captive by industry. It’s pretty obvious which party cares about accelerating the transition to renewable energy in time to make a difference to millions of lives. I’ll be voting so we don’t get left behind.

Pam Brennan, Newport Beach