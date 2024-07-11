Letters to the Editor: This family’s hoarding nightmare could happen to any of us

To the editor: It is shocking that hoarder David Ferrera’s mother can obliterate city services using the feeble excuse that she is “an enabler ... because I love my son.” That is simply a way of holding the community, and especially his next-door neighbor, hostage. She can love her son and still take care of business — the business of living in a community in an acceptable way. Her son’s mess could happen to any one of us. The city must live up to its obligations, clean up the mess and bill mom for the work.

Kay Tornborg, Los Angeles

To the editor: That neighbors would be in fear for their lives and family’s safety is exacerbated by the threat of fire that could decimate their properties and potentially cause death. Your article quotes the previous owner as saying, “It was a real lovely place to walk around…almost like a park.” That being the case, it should be restored as a park through eminent domain.

Steve Saeta, Santa Rosa Valley

To the editor: Something is wrong, city or state government isn’t working or functioning properly, or economic deregulation has run amok, or the idea of “private and individual rights” has gone way over the side-rails. For an individual to hold the entire community hostage, for his or her trials and problems, is wrong and in certain ways fascistic.

There must be an eminent domain rule or law to take away the property from that owner, clean it and sell it at auction to a developer of affordable housing. It just seems so easy. Why won’t our system function efficiently?

Chet Chebegia, San Marcos

To the editor: These neighbors need to get an attorney and sue the homeowner and her son for nuisance. They could get enough money damages and injunctive relief to foreclose on the home and evict the property owner and her son. They should also sue the person who sold them the home and the agent for failure to disclose the nuisance.

Sandra Carter, Long Beach

To the editor: My neighbor planted many trees in a row blocking my ocean view, an issue I’ve taken to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety.

After reading the story in the L.A. Times, I wonder if my issue will ever reach priority with LADBS — after all, it’s only been seven months.

If the City can’t resolve the toxic hoarding situation in Sun Valley after years of trying, what hope do I have of it saving my home from being overgrown and devalued by invasive trees?

Liz Lubin, San Pedro