Letters to the Editor: J.D. Vance and Donald Trump might be a match made in heaven

To the editor: Ohio U.S. Sen. J. D. Vance is the perfect choice for Donald Trump’s vice presidential nominee.

Like many who have become Trump sycophants and sellouts, Vance initially saw the light about who Trump is, even comparing him to Hitler. He then learned that if he wants to pursue power, he would have to fall in line with the rest of the Trumpublican Party and express his adoration for and devotion to its leader.

Consequently, Vance has joined Trump in lying about the result of the 2020 presidential election, going so far as to say that he seriously doubts that Vice President [Mike] Pence’s life was in danger by the crazed mob that overran and desecrated the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. Vance shamefully and immediately placed blame upon President Biden for the dastardly attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pa. He seeks to promote anger and division, and his invective spewed before anything was known about the gunman.

The two aggrieved men of privilege are two peas in a pod.

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.

To the editor: Now that Sen. J.D. Vance is the Republican vice presidential candidate, a sequel to “ Hillbilly Elegy ” would be appropriate. Not only did Vance come from poverty, his family was dysfunctional as well. Nevertheless, Vance was determined to pull himself out of the vicious cycle, get a good education and become a productive citizen. Although he is now living the American Dream, he got there the old fashioned-way — he earned it. With 270 electoral college votes, Vance and former President Donald Trump will be on their way to make America great and safe again. Godspeed!

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.

To the editor: If it seems strange that a man who said “Trump might be America’s Hitler” was picked by Trump as VP, we may be overlooking that Trump admires Hitler.

Gary Davis, Los Angeles

To the editor: It should be emphasized that Vance is not actually from Appalachia, as is often reported, but from Middletown, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati. Vance does not represent Appalachia in any way except in his own mind.

Leslie Stem, Gardena

To the editor: Donald Trump has picked MAGA lunatic and election denier J.D. Vance to be his running mate. Not surprising that Trump would pick someone as crazy as Vance, [who has] little to no experience!

Richard A. French, Pasadena

To the editor: The great irony in J.D. Vance’s story is that he now rises to power on the attitudes and character of people he excoriated to become famous. “Encased in a toxic amber” of a white America gone by, driven by grievance and cultural ignorance, many of Vance’s “hillbillies” now form the base of a dangerous autocratic movement that doesn’t care a bit for their needs and real suffering. They are the troops in the conflict for control of the country.

Vance’s cynical manipulation of his own roots and his 180 on his opinion of Donald Trump relies on them. “I love the poorly educated,” Trump once said (though loving no one but himself). Now, in J.D. Vance, he’s found someone to love and manipulate them with.

Mitch Paradise, Los Angeles

