Letters to the Editor: Slow down, Democrats — rushing to anoint Kamala Harris doesn’t look good

To the editor: Vice President Kamala Harris needs to win a Democratic “mini-primary” to give her presidential campaign credibility. (“Democratic hopes now rest on Kamala Harris. Can the prosecutor beat the convict?” column, July 21)

As it stands now, former President Trump is going to claim that she has been anointed by the elites running the Democratic Party and is no different than President Biden — thus allowing him to attack her in exactly the same way he has been attacking Biden.

Harris needs to be perceived as having “won” the nomination, as opposed to having had it handed to her. Going through the mini-primary process will give her a chance to articulate her own vision for the next four years, distinct from the past four years of the Biden presidency.

And, the mini-primary process will be exciting, will get the American people involved and interested in the outcome, and will give the eventual nominee — whether it is Harris or someone else — momentum moving into the actual campaign.

Steven Renick, Los Alamitos

..

To the editor: Game on, now that Harris has been endorsed by Biden.

Would the media stop focusing on every sickening action and statement of Trump and instead compare the candidates’ policies, stances on climate change and their defense of democracy, women’s and LGBTQ+ rights and the Constitution?

Biden’s letter announcing the decision is the work of a great man who is willing to look beyond his own ego for the good of the country. He is a true patriot who brings honor to the presidency.

Jean Toh, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: With all the divisiveness in America, now would seem to be an ideal time for a joint ticket. Perhaps Harris with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is the solution.

Howard Cohl, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I have long been a Biden fan. He has done a great job these past few years.

Who should replace him as the nominee? Unfortunately, I don’t think that Harris is the one to beat Trump. She is very smart and very capable, but I don’t think the country — more specifically the swing states — are ready for her to be president.

I very much like Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). He is a moderate Democrat, tough on border issues and a retired Navy officer and astronaut. He is from one of the key swing states. I believe him to be very electable across the country.

I am confident the country could get behind him to beat Trump in November.

Mike Reardon, Fallbrook