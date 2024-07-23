Letters to the Editor: So long, Elon Musk. California won’t miss you

To the editor: Elon Musk, once again, turns his back on his most loyal customers, the customers that put Tesla on the map, by moving his companies including SpaceX to Texas. His arrogance will be his undoing.

I currently own two Teslas and they will be my last. I hope my fellow Californians will join me in this boycott.

Mr. Musk, good luck selling your electric vehicles to Texans. You’re going to need it.

Ernest Cohen, Newport Beach

To the editor: I have worked in the aerospace industry, and sometimes a company’s plans to move out of California have backfired on them for a number of reasons. Among them:



Your top talent can most likely find a another job close to home.



Many spouses now have their own careers and will not just pack up and go.



Not all workers will want to move and lose access to their network of family and friends.



If you sell your home in California and move to a lower-cost state, you may not be able to afford moving back if the job or new locale does not work out, and you may be stuck paying a hefty capital gains tax if you sell your house in California.



The the same quality of education for your children may not be available in your new location.



The weather.



The culture.



The politics.

Kary Jacobsen, Escondido

To the editor: We Californians were beside ourselves with grief when we heard that Musk is taking his toys and moving to Texas. Is anyone shocked? I’m surprised he waited so long, but he found a good excuse to blame his departure on California’s woke culture.

I’m on my fourth Tesla, and it will be my last.

At one point Musk was a brilliant entrepreneur; that phase of his apparent sociopathy is long gone. What a shame. Now that former President Trump is a wholly owned subsidiary of Musk, and his running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Peter Thiel, we can all rest comfortably knowing the country will be in good hands.

The Supreme Court made some horrible decisions in this past term, but none so devastating to the country and our democracy as the decision a decade ago to allow unlimited money to be spent to buy elections and own candidates.

Perhaps one day our great country will regain its sense of balance and equanimity, and bring us all back to the day when we the people owned our elected officials, not people like Musk and Thiel.

Michael Schneider, Laguna Beach

To the editor: To this irate Karen who’s threatening to take his business elsewhere, I say: Good riddance and have fun trying to get anything done with that state’s constantly failing power grid.

We’ve already got NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory here; your cheap knockoff version will not be missed.

Sol Taylor, Riverside