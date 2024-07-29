Letters to the Editor: Enlist the surgeon general to bust abortion myths

Supporters and opponents of abortion rights hold signs inside the Arkansas State Capitol building in Little Rock on July 5.

To the editor: Thank you for the valuable editorial about common abortion misinformation. Here are three more ubiquitous myths:

Myth 1: Abortions have long-term severe mental health consequences. Reality: Researchers have found that the most common feeling afterward is relief. Less than 10% of patients experience significant regret.

Myth 2: Abortions are dangerous for women’s subsequent health and fertility. Reality: Abortions performed in the U.S. are safer than delivering a baby. There is no effect on fertility.

Myth 3: Medication abortion can be reversed. Reality: The only study to assess if medication abortion could be reversed had to be stopped due to unacceptably high levels of adverse effects.

I wish that the U.S. surgeon general would address publicly all of this abortion misinformation.

Paula Tavrow, Pasadena

The writer is an adjunct professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health.

To the editor: A letter writer asserts that pregnancy matters to the father as well as the mother. He bemoans the fact that “in most cases [of abortion] the mother is making a unilateral decision.”

I would like to point out that any man who is truly concerned about the consequences of a sexual encounter should raise this issue with the woman and be fully confident that they are both on the same page before he sleeps with her.

Janice Blake, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: An anti-abortion letter writer asks if men have any rights at all.

Yes, they do. Men may enjoy sex their entire lives and never have to worry about getting pregnant. Enjoy that right, because we women can’t.

Michele Annino, San Marcos