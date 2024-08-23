Letters to the Editor: UC’s new anti-protest policies are authoritarian and dangerous

Protesters camp out in front of Sproul Hall at UC Berkeley over the Israel-Hamas war on April 26.

To the editor: University of California President Michael V. Drake’s policy on campus protests in the aftermath of recent actions over the Israel-

Gaza war goes too far. I always oppose a no-tolerance policy, because there are always details that could not be foreseen. (“Zero tolerance at UC campuses in new order banning encampments, masking, blocking paths,” Aug. 19)

The limitations against blocking pathways is one thing (although details can make a difference). But Drake shows a lack of consideration by barring any masking that might shield identities. That has nothing to do with safety or protecting others’ rights.

Masking for medical and other reasons should take priority over identifying someone for prosecution. I’m sorry if it is a hindrance, but people’s lives literally rely upon it.

Face masks might no longer be required, but many still wear them, and for very good reason. I do. COVID-19 is spreading wildly. If I get it, it could lead to my death, literally, because I would not be able to undergo the medical treatment I must have in order to stay alive.

This ban on masking that might shield identities is outrageous. There should be no tolerance for this no-tolerance policy.

Kevin FitzMaurice, Los Angeles

To the editor: The protesters who disrupt life at our universities should not be allowed to do so. Finally, the powers that be at UC and the California State University system have made the easy and correct decision to not allow encampments on college campuses.

Peaceful protesting is fine; let’s leave it there.

I also wonder, does the average college student really know what is going on in the Middle East or even care? Or are they more concerned about their next midterm and where the party is on Friday night?

Matthew D. Kerster, Gardena

To the editor: Drake’s recent pronouncements essentially attempt to box in anti-genocide protest to something akin to a few students sitting silently near some university building holding a sign saying, “To Israel: Please stop killing people with American weapons.”

Drake’s attempt to lend an air of legitimacy to his directives by “noting” that UC Berkeley was “the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement” is little more than PR icing on his authoritarian policies.

Two points: What most media insist are “pro-Palestinian” protesters are more honestly labeled anti-genocide. They include Christian, Muslim, Jewish and nonreligious protesters.

The article states that, “Complaints rose as [some] said the tents were impeding university operations.” As a participant, I assure you that protests blocking pathways, even roadways, are often necessary and should not be “illegal” in an honest democracy.

Jim Mamer, San Diego