Letters to the Editor: Trump whined a lot last week. Stop acting like that’s news

An outdoor stage is set for former President Trump’s rally in Asheboro, N.C., on Aug. 21.

To the editor: This week’s Irony Award goes to Doyle McManus for his Aug. 24 column, “Donald Trump’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Convention Week.”

McManus states in his lead that Trump’s “political superpower has been his feral talent for seizing media attention.” Then, he goes on for an entire column with a daily account of Trump’s awful week, complete in the print edition with a large photo of the former president.

Please, Mr. McManus, combat this political superpower with your own green kryptonite superpower: the very column you’ve been given. Report on the countless terrible, horrible, no good, very bad, overwhelming challenges our citizens, our country and our planet are faced with each week rather than the whining of this man.

Babette Wilk, Valley Village

To the editor: While Trump was having his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week, we Democrats were enjoying an amazing, inspiring, very productive, very good week.

By the way, most Californians I know go about their lives having never been murdered, assaulted or accosted by human traffickers or drug dealers aiming to get them hooked on fentanyl. It’s tiresome and annoying to hear the constant vilification of the Golden State.

On the other hand though, if Trump hates us, we must be doing something right.

Ramona Saenz, Alhambra