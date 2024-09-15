Letters to the Editor: Taylor Swift should remember that Republicans buy her music too
To the editor: Basketball great Michael Jordan famously said that “Republicans buy sneakers too,” so he didn’t make a big deal about his politics. (“Swift outswaggers Trump with her Kamala Harris vote,” Sept. 11)
George Strait, the greatest country western singer of all time, is conservative, but he keeps his politics to himself. After all, Democrats buy his music too.
Now pop star Taylor Swift has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. I would remind Swift that her singing career is a business and that Republicans buy her records too.
Mark Walker, Yorba Linda
To the editor: The fact that Swift and other influencers have such a large role in deciding the future of our country is scary. The fact that so many are allowing themselves to be influenced is even scarier.
Martha Siditsky, Laguna Niguel
To the editor: Swift has political “swagger”? How about the “need to be in the spotlight” all the time?
She is a pop star who needs to be involved in everything. We can’t even watch football without her being mentioned. It’s really scary when the slightest thing she does or says is considered the final say.
Is this another “we’re more popular than Jesus” moment? Is this what Swift wants?
Natalie Kolosow, Cypress
To the editor: It must be a big news day for Swift’s political endorsement to make the front page of the L.A. Times.
Jeffrey Littell, Costa Mesa
