Letters to the Editor: Gun violence threatens Trump too. Will our politicians finally act?

To the editor: Eric Trump has been quoted as saying, “How many more rifles are going to get within assassination distance of my father?” (“A second assassination attempt against former President Trump raises new questions,” Sept. 15)

Does that not also apply to all other senseless killings in our country? Children, teens, concertgoers, people in church, tourists, shoppers — no one is safe anywhere when people can easily buy assault weapons.

Our elected officials, who can change laws to make our country and its people safe, turn a blind eye to innocents being slaughtered. Let’s hope the latest attempt on former President Trump’s life will open their eyes and spur them into action.

Let’s make America safe again.

Carmela Elsley, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: The Secret Service reportedly has trouble providing adequate protection for Trump on his own golf courses. It warned him that parts of his courses are visible from public streets and sidewalks.

So, the public must pay for additional protection. The simple solution is for Trump not to play on his own properties when he is in the public eye. He could play at more isolated courses or at military golf courses.

But if he insists on playing at a course that the Secret Service warns is difficult to secure, let this billionaire cover the cost of his own protection while golfing.

Robert Schechter, Los Angeles

To the editor: Some of Trump’s supporters say the Democrats have put the former president at risk by calling him a danger to democracy. But the MAGA crowd has cried about a stolen election and unproven vote cheating for years. This has caused election workers to be threatened.

So, it’s not OK for Trump to be in danger, but it’s fine for volunteers and working-class Americans to receive death threats?

Marty Friedman, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: The claim that Trump is a “danger to democracy” is not a fear-mongering prediction about what may happen if he is reelected. It is an objective description of what he has already done over the last four years and more.

His continuous lies about the results of the 2020 election have persuaded millions of Americans that they cannot trust our election processes. This has severely damaged our democracy and given comfort to our authoritarian adversaries around the world.

John Miller, Irvine