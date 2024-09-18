Letters to the Editor: Pope Francis gets no support for his ‘lesser evil’ take on Harris and Trump

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on June 5.

To the editor: In criticizing former President Trump’s stance on immigration, Pope Francis (and those advising him) made the same mistake that too many others make. (“Pope slams Harris and Trump as taking ‘anti-life’ stances, urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil,’” Sept. 13)

Republicans and Trump are in favor of immigration. We welcome and want legal immigrants. The United States legally admits many hundreds of thousands of immigrants each and every year. Immigrants who are in this country illegally, however, are often unvetted.

Be a responsible citizen and moral human by seeking and considering facts, not propaganda and feelings.

F. Stephen Masek, Mission Viejo

..

To the editor: The pope said Vice President Kamala Harris, in supporting abortion rights, supports killing humans.

No woman, teen, girl or child ever had an abortion “just because.” Her pregnancy was toxic for any number of reasons — maternal fatality if the pregnancy is carried to term, an ectopic pregnancy, fetal death in utero, rape, incest, life-threatening domestic abuse and much more.

Women have had to abort a much-wanted pregnancy with great sorrow and then go on to bear healthy children with joy and gladness. It is no one’s business but their own.

Caroline Brown, Sierra Madre

..

To the editor: Recently, Francis slammed both Trump and Harris on the issues of abortion and immigration and asked Americans to vote for the least evil candidate.

It is admirable that he speaks out against abortion as murder, but what happened to “who am I to judge”?

It is admirable that he is supportive of immigrants and opined that building a wall “is not Christian,” but what if they choose to settle in the Vatican?

It is admirable that he said bishops should keep out of politics, but what is he doing?

Thomas Pavey, Perth, Australia