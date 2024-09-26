Letters to the Editor: Karen Bass has the right idea in her search for the next LAPD chief

To the editor: Your article on Mayor Karen Bass’ focus on officer morale in her search for the next Los Angeles Police Department chief reassured me, once again, that I had done the right thing in casting my vote for her.

Rather than focusing on checking every box on progressives’ wish list, it appears that Bass understands that no amount of criminal justice reform will help the city if we cannot recruit and retain enough police officers to maintain even basic staffing, much less increase it.

Yes, officer morale is important if we expect LAPD cops to sign up, train, work and stay on the force. If LAPD officers feel that their work is undercut by policies that do not deter crime, they will defect to other cities that have more stringent policies. And when they do, Los Angeles loses and its residents are less safe.

Advertisement

Thank you, Mayor Bass. Please keep doing what you are doing.

Michael Krumme, Los Angeles