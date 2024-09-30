Letters to the Editor: Undecided young voters: Learn some history and get off social media

To the editor: I know “young voters” generally don’t read newspapers. (“Harris hasn’t sealed the deal. Focus groups with young voters show why,” Sept. 21)

So, parents and grandparents, please educate your young voters about World War II and Adolf Hitler. Tell them to read about what an autocrat can do to a country and its people, how they start demonizing one group before moving on to another. The beauty of our democracy is that it allows for differences — in beliefs, ethnicity, religious affiliation, gender and more.

After the crippling effects of the pandemic on our economy, the unemployment rate is low, wages are increasing and inflation is coming down. This has happened under a Democratic president despite obstruction by a Republican House.

In contrast, the former president fulfilled none of his economic promises other than to his corporate supporters.

Get your information from something other than social media before voting.

Rita Skinner, Riverside

To the editor: Aside from the remarkable and unchallenged assumption held by the undecided young voters that Vice President Harris would make the economy worse while former President Trump would improve it (opposite all evidence), what struck me about the analysis is the statement that Harris needed to pass three hurdles, two of which were that she is intelligent and has the right temperament to be president, just to be taken seriously.

How is it that Harris needed to prove this, yet Trump, who has so amply and consistently failed to demonstrate both, gets a pass?

Randall Gellens, San Diego

To the editor: Young people nationwide are united in their anxiety about the U.S. election, and some are cautiously stepping off the fence to get involved.

I can’t help but think of the peers I interviewed during the Sept. 17 voter registration event at East Los Angeles College. Many confided in me their newfound excitement for Harris but also how prepared they were to be disappointed.

The future looks uncertain for this generation of voters, but many still believe it’s worth voting, even if the outcome isn’t what they hope for.

Martin Romero, Los Angeles