Letters to the Editor: Do women make better, more empathetic doctors?

To the editor: In 1971, I was taking a medical school anatomy course at a large Midwestern university because I needed it for my studies in a related field. Because I was earning an A, my lab instructor urged me to talk with the chair of the admissions committee for the medical school. (“The evidence shows women make better doctors. So why do men still dominate medicine?” Opinion, Oct. 4)

When the chair asked me what area I wanted to study, I responded OB/GYN. Before I could explain I wanted to do research in that area, he immediately interrupted, saying, “We don’t encourage women to go into that area because they have too much sympathy for their patients.”

Dr. David Weill’s description in his op-ed article of the persistent sexism and discouragement of sympathy for patients is still in play in medicine. I am sorry to hear that little has changed since the 1970s.

Margaret Hamilton, Portland, Ore.

..

To the editor: I’m a senior citizen who has had a number of operations. These surgeries have been done successfully by doctors of all races and genders.

So, when I went to get my knee surgery at Kaiser in Baldwin Park, I really didn’t care who the surgeon was just as long as he or she was competent.

Then, a lot of women called my wife and told her that one physician in particular was one of the best knee surgeons around. They were right. I am a walking Walker due his expertise.

Let’s get away from race and gender politics and let the doctors just do their jobs.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda

..

To the editor: Huzzah for a male doctor understanding that women tend to make better doctors.

I’ve had many male doctors, and with only one exception, the female doctors have always spent more time asking questions and actually listening to the answers, have referred to specialists if needed, and have had a more empathetic, caring attitude.

Ellen Butterfield, Pasadena