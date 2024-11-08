Letters to the Editor: Why a country this vast and diverse needs the electoral college

The certification of electoral college votes for Arizona is unsealed during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

To the editor: While some founders were concerned about an uninformed populace electing the president (a worry that has diminished with universal education and modern communication), another concern addressed by the electoral college remains crucial: preventing the dominance of federal policy by heavily populated states. (“The U.S. has a democracy problem thanks to the electoral college,” letters, Nov. 4)

The U.S. is not a pure democracy, but rather a constitutional republic in which states retain authority over all powers not explicitly delegated to the federal government. This structure was designed to protect the interests of smaller states.

The founders could not have foreseen the vast expansion of presidential power and the modern administrative state. Thus it is even more important today to uphold constitutional mechanisms such as the electoral college. Doing so prevents large states from overwhelming national policy and helps maintain social cohesion across our vast and diverse country.

Advertisement

Brian Suckow, Palo Alto