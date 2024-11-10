Letters to the Editor: Kamala Harris for governor of California? We need her back home

To the editor: Like one of your letter writers, I also sent an email to Vice President Kamala Harris that she will probably not read, because I am a nobody.

I suggested she run for governor of California. We need someone with her strength and experience, and it would really irritate President-elect Trump, which I think can be a good thing. She’s had experience dealing with him, and she’s had experience working in many capacities for the great state of California.

I am extremely sorry she lost the presidency, but we want her as governor.

Laura Norris, San Diego