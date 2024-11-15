Letters to the Editor: There’s no excuse for a teacher going on an anti-Trump tirade in class

Students rally for a teacher at Valley View High School in the Moreno Valley Unified School District who was suspended.

To the editor: I’ve taught high school English for more than three decades. Like the suspended Moreno Valley Unified School District teacher, I was in a dark emotional place the day after the election. (“Moreno Valley Unified teacher’s fate uncertain following anti-Trump rant in classroom,” Nov. 13)

However, when a student in class asked me what I thought of the election, I simply replied that I was for a world in which all people were safe, welcome and given the dignity and respect that every human deserves.

Politics, culture, world events — all should be discussed in frank terms. But a self-indulgent tantrum full of sweeping insults and profane self-righteous anger rather than critical discourse has no place in a classroom.

We are there to teach students to think for themselves, value information and process it with analytical minds. This can be done with passion but not petulance — and certainly not by making ill-informed ad hominem attacks against voters whose sons and daughters were very likely students in this teacher’s classroom.

Carmen Wisdom, Lancaster

To the editor: While the Moreno Valley history teacher should not have so vociferously expressed his over-the-top views during a classroom discussion, he should not be fired.

As a retired social studies teacher, I tried to create a safe space for my students to express many political views. High school students are nearing voting age and need to hear what experienced adults have to say.

My role was not to proselytize, but to open a discussion and have kids use facts and good examples to back up their views. What better place than a safe classroom, where respect is a priority?

It is said that politics is learned at the dinner table, but it is also learned at one’s classroom desk. Respectful discussion of opposing views sets a tone for later life. I still keep in touch with some students, including those who probably disagree with me politically.

The Moreno Valley teacher sounds like a caring and excellent instructor. A suspension is in order, but he should not be removed permanently. His students will benefit from his methods and expertise.

Carol Spector, Ventura