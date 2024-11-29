Letters to the Editor: Food waste isn’t just a Thanksgiving problem. Lawmakers need to act

To the editor: Besides fueling climate change, how about exacerbating drought? A lot of water went into growing the food that Americans discard after Thanksgiving. (“Americans will throw out 316 million pounds of food on Thanksgiving. Here’s how it fuels climate change,” Nov. 26)

When it comes to food waste, our lawmakers should address the millions of pounds of food discarded by supermarkets. Produce and meat displays are constantly kept pristine; anything that doesn’t look nice is typically discarded. The less food that we need to grow, the less water we use to grow it.

And how about airlines serving meals? Extra meals are provisioned on flights and discarded after landing. Whether you want it or not, a roll with butter is given. The cows providing the milk for that butter are a major source of methane emissions.

Andrew Ko, Glendale