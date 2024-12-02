Letters to the Editor: Should California spend more money subsidizing EV drivers?

To the editor: So, still working at the age of 76 at an hourly job, I get to help pay for folks who may be buying a $50,000 electric vehicle? (“California to offer EV rebates if Trump kills $7,500 tax credit, Newsom says,” Nov. 25)

Actually, I’d rather pay for a Department of Government Efficiency in California to cut lots of things, even if they’re good, so we can have lower taxes and folks could spend their money the way they wish.

Anyone buying a car of any type is fine, but why do I have to help others pay for theirs?

Stanley Elrich, Arleta

To the editor: What about investing at least half the money on our massively underdeveloped public transportation systems rather than all of it on feeding car ownership, which clogs and ruins roads, poisons the atmosphere and kills and injures people?

Did Gov. Gavin Newsom forget that public transportation serves everyone, and cars serve individuals?

Michael Iloff, Oxnard