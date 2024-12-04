Letters to the Editor: How work requirements for Medicaid patients would cost all of us

To the editor: Community clinics, such as Venice Family Clinic, are nonprofits that provide healthcare to people in need, many of whom rely on Medi-Cal, which is the federal Medicaid program in California. Imposing federal work requirements for Medicaid, and therefore Medi-Cal, would endanger patients’ health and increase costs for all of us. (“GOP targets Medicaid with the return of a terrible idea,” column, Nov. 20)

Experience shows that when the qualification process for health insurance through the program is excessively complicated, otherwise eligible people are more likely to have their Medi-Cal coverage terminated. This can cause disruptions in ongoing care for chronic or acute illnesses.

Patients can become sicker, leading to costlier treatments and hospitalizations. Some people may forego Medi-Cal altogether and instead seek routine care in emergency rooms, which reduces overall ER access and drives up healthcare costs.

About one-third of Californians receive healthcare coverage through Medi-Cal. Work requirements would have far-reaching ramifications — not just for Medi-Cal recipients, but for all of us.

Mitesh Popat, M.D., Venice

The writer is chief executive of the Venice Family Clinic.