Letters to the Editor: Is Trump actually vetting his Cabinet nominees?

Tulsi Gabbard speaks at a Trump campaign rally in Pittsburgh on Nov. 4.

To the editor: Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to oversee the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies is typical of President-elect Donald Trump’s lackadaisical approach to governing. (“Tulsi Gabbard as intelligence czar? The Trump Cabinet pick most likely to fail,” column, Dec. 2)

A few nominees have already bowed out. Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, nominated for attorney general, and Chad Chronister, picked to head the Drug Enforcement Administration, have withdrawn. A number of other controversial nominees may follow suit or eventually fail to win confirmation because of their lack of qualifications and personal conduct.

Trump does not make much of an effort to vet his nominees, leaving it to the media to do his job.

Advertisement

Domenico Maceri, San Luis Obispo

..

To the editor: Trump won a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris despite the Democratic-media complex throwing everything they had against him.

His margin of victory makes it indisputable that he has leeway to make tendentious appointments to sensitive positions. The Senate, of course, must put on its big-boy pants and confirm choices.

Advertisement

Gabbard, Kash Patel (FBI) and Pete Hegseth (Defense) will have their opportunity to argue the suitability of their nominations. So will the other side.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

..

To the editor: If I didn’t know better, I’d think that a brilliant new script from a “Saturday Night Live” news desk skit was somehow swapped in for the actual Trump presidential transition plan.

Advertisement

Then I could uncontrollably laugh at the proposed Cabinet selections instead of cringe with fear and dismay for our great country.

I guess you really can’t make this stuff up.

Cindy Baker, Simi Valley