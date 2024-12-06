Letters to the Editor: Social Security can be fixed easily, but it would upset the rich

To the editor: The final votes from the 2024 election have barely been tallied, the inauguration is more than a month away, and President-elect Donald Trump’s close allies are already going after Social Security. And Medicare is probably next! (“GOP and Musk unveil a threat to Social Security,” column, Dec. 3)

This is how to fix Social Security’s insolvency problem: Everyone should pay the tax on all their income — no loopholes for the rich. No one should pay less than the percentage paid by a low-wage worker.

I’m a retired teacher. I paid about 25% in income taxes last year. Imagine what 25% of Elon Musk’s income (in just one day!) would accomplish — and he probably wouldn’t miss the money.

Advertisement

Cathy Zemlick, El Cajon

..

To the editor: Columnist Michael Hiltzik left out something from his otherwise excellent article.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said that if people put their money almost anywhere else, they’d do better than with Social Security. Look at how many people don’t take advantage of their employer’s retirement plans, even with generous matches, and you’ll see just how big an “if” that is.

Advertisement

One reason for the creation of Social Security is that many people simply don’t invest anything for their retirement. Old people selling apples on the corner was a selling point for Social Security.

Does Lee think that more impoverished old and disabled people is somehow a good thing for America?

Barry Davis, Agoura Hills