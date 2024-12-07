Letters to the Editor: Reimagining education isn’t just a partisan project for Democrats

To the editor: I couldn’t agree more with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg that we need to do a much better job preparing all students for productive and satisfying careers. Many of our country’s problems — including homelessness, drug addiction and criminal behavior — are exacerbated when children can’t see themselves as a part of a modern society.

However, to frame such an effort as a way to enhance voters’ opinions of the Democratic Party is completely counterproductive. This is not a Democratic problem or a Republican problem.

It is essential that we attack this problem together for the economic well-being of the country. Making it a political issue will only guarantee failure.

Charles Strouse, Los Angeles