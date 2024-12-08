Letters to the Editor: Letting government get between trans patients and their doctors

People attend a rally as part of a Transgender Day of Visibility in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 2023.

To the editor: The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to kick back the issue of medical care for transgender minors to the states.

Why? Justices say they are not medical experts, and they feel that they cannot make a proper decision on the issue. So it will go to non-medical legislators to decide what to do.

As with the abortion issue, these non-physician politicians will have a one-size-fits-all solution to this issue that will not work for people at risk. Again, politicians are coming between doctors and patients and their parents.

I thought the Republicans were for less government in our lives. I guess I was wrong.

Holly Gordon, Fountain Valley

To the editor: The description of the uproar over transgender athletes in the Riverside Unified School District brought back vivid memories of the early 1960s when I was in high school. Only then, the terrible people believed to be displacing deserving athletes were Black students.

The anger toward “Negroes” (the term used in those days) who were taking coveted places on teams, in classrooms and jobs from deserving white people seems to be revived in the intensity of the reaction to one trans person getting a spot on a cross-country team. The article doesn’t say, but I think cross-country teams have several members.

As in the days of the civil rights movement, even members of Congress are stoking the fear and hate.

Lorraine Priceman, Woodland Hills