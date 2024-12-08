Letters to the Editor: Yes, the media still have power. Look at the Fox News-MAGA ecosystem

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg writes that President-elect Donald Trump won despite the efforts of the monolithic liberal media to tell a narrative about his unworthiness. He describes this outcome as the American people writing their own narrative, because the media do not matter.

He does not mention the existence of Fox News and MAGA promoters online, which feed a vigorous media ecosystem of MAGA narratives. He also implies that since doctors and plumbers don’t purport to be relevant to the functioning of democracy, journalists shouldn’t either.

The idea that media do not matter much is an odd take for a professional political commentator.

Hans Berggren, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Surprisingly, Goldberg either fails to point out the difference between journalists and opinion writers, or he willfully misleads.

Journalists conduct research, interview sources, verify information and then produce an article. Not all opinion writers use these safeguards.

In our fact-free universe, the death of journalism is frightening. That the cancer of social media is what passes for an informer of the public is terrifying.

Melissa Verdugo, Rancho Palos Verdes