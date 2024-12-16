Letters to the Editor: Yes, conservative evangelicals care for ‘the least of these’

To the editor: Contrary to what Randall Balmer believes, evangelical Christians on the so-called right are not socially indifferent. They do a great deal to address social issues. (“Evangelical Christians once agitated for women, prisoners, the poor and ending slavery. What happened?” Opinion, Dec. 11)

Where is the left when it comes to marriage, families and the Ten Commandments? I think the right and the left have a different idea of how to achieve an appropriate expression of their faith.

In a nutshell, Balmer’s comments amount to a political screed that twists everything to fit his leftist opinions. Good works, as many evangelicals will tell you, do not get you into heaven — rather they are a result and a sign of your acceptance and belief in Jesus. Good works do not dismiss bad behavior.

I think Balmer may be mistaking leftist political goals for religion. Perhaps his politics are his religion.

Nathan Post, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: For all the theological turbulence of the past two centuries, contemporary evangelicalism’s guiding star has emerged. It is eternally opposed to the rise of secularism by whatever means possible, including the commission of democratic sins.

Hence, evangelicals now preach democratically repugnant priorities as their faith’s salvation: Divert public-school funds to religious schools. Push for revisionist history to white-wash or outright bury notorious faith-based travesties. Elect politicians who abide demagogic sloganeering over critical thinking. Appoint judges who favor theocracy over democracy.

Never mind the rank ungodliness of joining forces with ultra-conservative politicians. Just do their bidding to prevail in America’s ever-widening culture wars — you know, fight like hell.

J.R. Groves, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: Balmer asserts that “white evangelicals since the rise of the religious right have embraced an agenda that exalts capitalism and cares little for ‘the least of these.’”

I’m a white evangelical who defends free-market capitalism (not to be confused with crony capitalism) as the economic system producing the highest standard of living for the greatest number of people. That includes “the least of these,” namely, immigrants fleeing the poverty and oppression of failed socialist regimes such as Cuba and Venezuela.

Obedience to the teachings of Jesus compels me to donate financially to numerous charities — local, national and international — that aid the poor and oppressed.

Philip Ross, Palos Verdes Estates