Letters to the Editor: There’s plenty of blame to go around in USC admissions scandal

Former USC athletic administrator Donna Heinel looks out over the bay in Long Beach, a place where she processed what was happening to her at the height of the “Varsity Blues” investigation, in November.

To the editor: As a fellow USC graduate and an educator, I find it very difficult to have sympathy for Donna Heinel.

While she may have been involved in a system of institutional processes at USC that badly needed reform, the $160,000 in funds that landed in Heinel’s bank account from her arrangement with counselor Rick Singer significantly undermines her credibility. As Deep Throat said in the “All the President’s Men” movie, “Follow the money.”

Had she accepted responsibility for her wrongdoing earlier, instead of trying to blame others, the Varsity Blues ordeal could have been much less costly to both Heinel and her family.

Christian Teeter, West Hollywood

To the editor: So Donna Heinel directly reported to USC Athletic Director Pat Haden, and we’re supposed to believe that Haden had no knowledge of the back-door admissions process his staff was approving in the name of satisfying large donors? At best, that’s total incompetence, and at worst, perhaps Haden should have been the one doing prison time. He just has a bigger name and a better attorney.

Bob Kargenian, Yorba Linda